'Aquaman’s' Patrick Wilson on how the superhero genre has changed since ‘Watchmen’

Not many actors can say that they have starred in three comic book movies as three different characters.

But Patrick Wilson has done just that, making his debut in “Watchmen” as Nite Owl, following that up with a voice cameo as the President Of The United States in “Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice,” while he’ll play the villainous Orm Marius/Ocean Master in 2018’s “Aquaman.”

Last weekend I had the chance to sit down and talk with the actor about his work in the upcoming thriller “The Commuter.” Towards the end of our chat we spoke about his turn in the nautical blockbuster, at which point I asked him to compare “Aquaman” to “Watchmen.”

“It is a completely different beast. But, you know, I have more people now that say to me that they love ‘Watchman’ than even two years ago. I think that’s a lot with understanding what Zack was going for and the material.”

Wilson admitted that he can’t wait to see what Damon Lindelof does when he adapts the beloved Alan Moore creation for HBO, while also noting that he’s always been proud of the polarizing film.

“I can’t wait to see what HBO does with it. I am so proud of that movie and the relationship with Zack and all the actors. I don’t see Zack too much, but when I do it is awesome. Because I love that I had the opportunity to make that film with him.”

While Snyder received some acclaim for his dark take on the superhero genre, and for the visual effects used, others criticized “Watchmen” for being too convoluted and long.

Wilson’s comments suggest that more and more people are warming to the film now, though, which makes sense considering how unique it looks and feels in comparison to the dozens of comic-book movies that have been released since.

Before we get to see how Wilson fares in his latest comic-book movie “Aquaman,” audiences can see him in “The Commuter,” which stars Liam Neeson and is released on January 12, 2018.