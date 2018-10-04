The beloved Halloween classic starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the most in-demand films in October. But is Hocus Pocus on Netflix?

What is Hocus Pocus about?

The IMDB summary says: In the year 1693, three sisters, Winifred, Mary and Sarah were executed for their practicing witchcraft but not before their living book of spells revealed to them a curse to bring the three back from the dead. 300 years later, teenager Max Dennison is a newcomer to Salem, struggling to adjust after growing up in California. Now, he must spend the evening escorting her door to door for trick or treating while their parents enjoy the town Halloween dance. Max's efforts to impress a girl lead him to break the curse and bring Sarah, Mary, and Winifred Sanderson back from the dead. From there on out, it's a non-stop, fun-filled chase as the witches pursue the children, determined to perform their spells before sunrise or else the witches will be gone forever. Max, Dani, and Allison work together to outrun, outwit, and outlast the evil trio and their magical arsenal, with the fate of all the children of Salem hanging in the balance.

Is Hocus Pocus on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the popular film following the Sanderson sisters is not available on the streaming service. It is easy to see why this movie is favored over other horror flicks during the weeks leading up to Halloween. The film is funny, has catchy songs, great acting, and the story itself never gets old.

Even though you can't watch Hocus Pocus on Netflix, you are not entirely out of luck. Hocus Pocus is showing on Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween; you can catch it on multiple nights. In fact, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this beloved film, Freeform is hosting an all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus on October 31st.

If you don't have cable, you have other options as well. You can get live streams of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween on Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live or DIRECT TV NOW. Hocus Pocus is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.