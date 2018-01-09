Ben Whishaw is patiently waiting for a 'James Bond 25' update, too

It has now been over two years since the last James Bond film came out.

But even though “Spectre” was met with middling reviews it still provided enough spectacle and action to remind moviegoers why the franchise has remained so popular for so long.

Audiences have been waiting with bated breath for news on James Bond 25 for quite some time. But over the last few months little bits of information regarding the blockbuster have finally started to emerge.

The most startling revelation came earlier this summer when Daniel Craig confirmed he would be making his fifth and final appearance as 007 in the film, as it was heavily speculated that Spectre would marks his farewll. We now also know that "James Bond 25" will be written once again by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have contributed to the last six entries to the franchise, while it has also been announced that the film will be released on November 8, 2019.

Having made his debut as Q in “Skyfall,” and reprised the role in “Spectre,” Ben Whishaw will return as Quartermaster in the still to be titled film, too. But when I spoke to the British actor over the weekend he admitted that he’s still not quite sure when production will actually begin.

In fact, like the rest of us, he is still patiently waiting for an update on the film.

“I haven’t had an update for a while. I would imagine, I think they have a release date for next year, so I think by the end of this year we have to have started filming something. Although it has gone strangely quiet, but that’s often the way it goes.”

While we wait for further news on “James Bond 25” make sure you check out Ben Whishaw’s hysterical turn in “Paddington 2,” which finally hits cinemas on January 12.