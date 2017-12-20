Christian Bale wants more diversity in Hollywood and politics

Over the last few years Hollywood has had to face some harsh realities about the institutionalized racism and sexism that has stunted the progress of minorities and women in favor of more films from white males.

In the wake of the sexual harassment scandal that is still engulfing Hollywood there seems to be a genuine hope that change will finally take place. But when I sat down to talk to Christian Bale, the actor admitted that he is still skeptical that both Hollywood and politics won’t just revert back to type.

The conversation was sparked when I mentioned just how diverse the cast of his latest film “Hostiles” is, which provoked him to explain how it has become “tragically relevant” because of the social unrest across the U.S.

“There are people now that want to question America’s ideology. Or reclaim this ideology and make it something different than what it was,” Bale insisted.

Then when I asked if it felt like Hollywood was about to make the sweeping changes necessary, Bale remarked, “I feel like we have been at ground zero a number of times. I moved here and it’s about inclusiveness. About the enjoyment of the other and differences.”

“Until we really see diversity in politics and in Hollywood and less old white dudes making all the choices, we’re not going to have nearly as rich of a culture as we could have. So in that respect, I hope that we are beginning to see that.”

Considering everything that has happened in Hollywood over the last few weeks, and the fact that the careers of Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, and numerous other actors and producers have come to an end as a result of the scandal, it would be unforgiveable if changes weren’t made. Only time will tell if that’s actually the case, though.

In the meantime, you can watch Christian Bale play an Army captain escorting a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their home in 1892 in “Hostiles” when the western is released on December 22.