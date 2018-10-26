Everything we know about the Clueless remake so far

Hold on to your plaid skirts and Beverly Hills sass, a Clueless remake is finally coming.

This feature film is in the works from Paramount, Deadline reported on October 25.

Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver is set to produce, and Marquita Robinson, known for her work on the Glow series, is penning the script.

Clueless is sort of like a Mean Girls meets Legally Blonde, and its influence and famous one-liners have stuck with us to this day.

Back in August, Alicia Silverstone (Cher) said on Jimmy Fallon that Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original, has "made it very clear that she does not want to do another one."

But Silverstone points to the Clueless musical Heckerling is bringing off-Broadway in November.

As for the Clueless remake, details are limited at this time, but here's everything we know so far.

Clueless remake plot

In terms of plot, this Clueless remake will recreate the 1995 film in modern times. That means (and it's safe to assume) that the antenna cell phones will be replaced by Apple or Google Pixel products, the funky hats will stand down to trends like Yeezys and, perhaps, instead of trying to give new girl Tai a makeover, Cher and Dionne will recruit her for some self-love seminars.

Maybe Cher will be just as bad as driving. Maybe (just maybe) instead of saving Haiti or spearheading Pismo Beach disaster relief, she'll break out the war paint and her semi-questionable yet effective debate skills to fight the patriarchy.

Our leading woman will probably be just as clueless, but she'll still have that great sense of style and no-BS attitude.

The original follows student life at Beverly Hills High, where Cher and Dionne (Stacey Dash) reign as popular girls of the rich variety.

They come from money, but their good intentions shine through. And audiences fall in love with their comedic banter ("as if!") and shameless sense of themselves. Despite the fact that they may need a few reality checks to bring them down to Earth, they're strong women. There's no doubting that.

The film is about finding yourself, and even today, in our self-assured, body positive world, everyone could use a reminder that it's ok to still feel like you're coming of age.

Clueless remake cast

The cast is not yet confirmed for this Clueless remake. Besides Silverstone and Dash, other original members included Paul Rudd (ex-step brother Josh), Dan Hedaya (Cher's dad Mel), Donald Faison (Murray, Dionne's boyfriend), Elisa Donovan (Amber) and Brittany Murphy (Tai).

One Metro staffer who has Clueless on DVD says, "Clueless was the quintessential '90s movie, so I don't know how they are going to reboot it for today. Hopefully they can get Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and some of the original cast involved."

He does have one request though: "Just leave Stacey Dash out of it."

So far, the original cast members have not posted responses to the Clueless remake news.

Clueless remake trailer

The script for this Clueless remake is still in the works, so a trailer for this film is not yet available.

Watch the original trailer below to refresh your memory (not that you need it, anyway):

And, you can stream the epic 1995 teen flick for a small price on Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes and Hulu (with a subscription).

Clueless remake release date

There's no scheduled release date at this time since production has not started (though it's safe to assume that the film won't hit theaters until sometime next year at the earliest). Check back in with Metro. We'll be updating this article with more details as they become available.

"I'm torn about a Clueless remake. It was the ultimate coming-of-age movie for me when I was a kid, so there's no way I won't watch a remake. If for no other reason, curiosity," a second staffer says. "But I doubt it can come close to its original '90s perfection."

How will this Clueless remake turn out? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: you'd be "totally buggin'" not to watch.

via GIPHY