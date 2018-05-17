Why filming ‘Deadpool 2’ was survival of the funniest

Deadpool 2 somehow achieves the seemingly impossible, making even more outrageous, zanier, cruder and startling jokes than its already shocking original.

There isn’t just one man responsible for “Deadpool 2’s” unique blending of humor, action and heart, though. As the Merc With The Mouth, who in this film has to save a tempestuous young mutant Russell/Firefist (Julian Dennison) from the time-traveling cybernetic solider Cable (Josh Brolin), Ryan Reynolds has rightfully been lauded for his work on the two films.

But during my recent conversation with director David Leitch, who replaced Tim Miller on the sequel, he revealed that Reynolds and himself formed a creative foursome alongside screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick that helped to keep pushing “Deadpool 2” to new heights.

Leitch insisted that he was “the general” of the group, ”for logistics,” especially because of his “background in taking a movie from A to B and in physical production.” But when it came to making a scene better “it was really the best idea wins.”

“There weren’t any egos between us. Which is hard in this situation. But everyone just wanted what was best for the movie. We all had to just look each in the eye and with a gut check. The expectations for ‘Deadpool 2’ are huge and we had to rely on each other and not turn this into a battle of creative and just support each other and get the best movie.”

Despite the immense pressure on the film, Leitch, Resse, Wernick and Reynolds managed to work in tandem perfectly. For Leitch, finding that balance stemmed for his very first meeting with the actor.

“I came on board and there was definitely a direction that Ryan wanted to take it. I heard that direction and me, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg riffed on it with Ryan, and we tightened that direction and outlined that direction and they went on and wrote the script.”

During my discussion with Rob Delaney, who plays the well-meaning X-Force recruit Peter, he also waxed lyrical about Reynolds’ work and dedication to “Deadpool” over the last decade.

“Obviously all credit goes to Ryan Reynolds. Because he had the foresight 10 years ago to be like, ‘You know what? Maybe this Deadpool guy will make a good film.’ It is not a secret that he is behind the film’s success and excellence.”

“When you see it happening on set, and you see the care that he puts into every aspect of it, he is just across everything. He is so prepared. All of the creative team are. They can deal with mistakes and let little happy accidents happen. I think Peter is an example of that.”

Ahead of production, there were three key components of “Deadpool” that Leitch told me he wanted to expand upon. “You have the irreverent comedy that is undeniable. A real emotional beating heart to the film, that is unexpected in a comic book movie. And then you have some bad-ass action.”

“I wanted to try and build on all of that and stay true to the original. But then give it my own imprint as a director. We found a great emotional in, and we had a great actor in Julian Dennison, who just wears his heart on his sleeve. He is such an empathetic actor. It was so great to get him onboard, and he is the heart and soul of the film.”

Leitch also reveled in the marketing opportunities for "Deadpool," especially because of what they could do with the character. “It is hard to separate Deadpool the character from “Deadpool” the franchise and brand. That’s what is interesting about it as a filmmaker.”

“You actually have moments where you can reach beyond the screen and tickle the audience before the movie starts. We got to play with this incredible marketing campaign, which the marketing team allowed us to collaborate on, and which Ryan has a huge imprint on.”

“We got to do the Celine Dion video. Which was an idea that stemmed from the movie. It is really fun with this universe that it expands beyond the film itself. It is entertainment beyond.”

First and foremost, though, comes “Deadpool 2,” which you can now see in cinemas.