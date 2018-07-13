Everything we know about the Downton Abbey movie

It's finally happening. Focus Features and Carnival Films announced on Friday morning that a Downton Abbey movie is in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the hit series move to the big screen.

What is the Downton Abbey movie about?

While not much is known about the plot for the upcoming film, it will likely pick up where the show left off. Set against the back drop of turn of the 20th century England, the hit series follows the lives of the Crawley family and the many servants they employ, so expect to see their story continue on the big screen.

"Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter," Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a release. "We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen."

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production," Carnival executive chairman Gareth Neame said in a release. "Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen."

Throughout its six seasons, the series earned three Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA award, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and 69 Emmy nominations, plus a Guinness World Record for being the higest critically-acclaimed TV show. It'll be interesting to see if the film can bring in a similar haul of awards when it hits the big screen.

When does the Downton Abbey movie start production?

Focus Features and Carnival Films have set production to begin late this summer.

Downton Abbey movie cast info

According to a release, the original principal cast will return for the Downton Abbey movie, so expect to see the likes of Maggie Smith, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Hugh Bonneville and more reprise their roles for the series.

Aside from all the stars, series creator and Academy Award winner Julian Fellowes, who penned the screenplay for the flick, is also back and and will produce the movie alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Director Brian Percival, who helmed the show's pilot, will return as well to direct the film.

Downton Abbey movie release date

The Downton Abbey movie release date hasn't been revealed yet.

Downton Abbey movie trailer

The film has yet to start production, so no trailer has dropped yet, but this page will be updated as soon as it becomes available.