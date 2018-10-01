Producer Frank Marshall talks ‘grounded’ ‘Jurassic World 3,’ provides ‘Indiana Jones 5’ update

Frank Marshall has provided an update on both Jurassic World 3 and Indiana Jones 5, both of which he is producing and both of which are due out in the summer of 2021.

Marshall first of all discussed the follow-up to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which concluded with the dinosaurs having broken free, now roaming around Earth, and the start of the Neo-Jurassic age, where humans and dinosaurs must coexist.

“Jurassic World 3” will be co-written by Emily Carmichael ("Pacific Rim Uprising"), and I was interested to know what she has brought to the film.

“Writers bring their own personal viewpoint to things and I think she has a tremendous voice and it is very exciting to see her and Colin Trevorrow working together on this story,” Marshall remarked.

“Because it is a new chapter now that we are on the mainland. We’re finally off the island. So it is going to be a fresh new look at the world. I am excited to see what comes out of it.”

When I asked Marshall if the film will have more in common with “Jurassic Park,” as co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow previously teased, he added, “That is one thing that keeps us grounded, it is science based.”

“Now you have to think what it would be like if dinosaurs were here amongst us in a real way not a sci-fi way.”

But what about “Indiana Jones 5”? Unfortunately Marshall didn’t have much of an update for that blockbuster, which was recently pushed back again, and his comments suggested that Jonathan Kasdan is still working hard on the script.

“We’re still in that script development stage. But we are actively working on the story and the script. Just as we are with ‘Jurassic World 3’.”

“Jurassic World 3” won’t be released until June 11, 2021, while “Indiana Jones 5” is currently scheduled for July 9, 2021.

Make sure to check out Marshall’s work finishing Orson Welles’ “The Other Side Of The Wind,” the filming of which began back all the way back in 1970, which will be released on Netflix on November 2.