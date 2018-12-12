The Into The Spider-Verse Experience at Sony Square wants to sweep you offyour feet

The haptic stage set-up at the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Experience at Sony Square

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse doesn't come out in theaters until Friday, but Sony already wants you to walk a mile in Miles Morales' shoes. From December 11 to January 31, webheads will be able to participate in the Into The Spider-Verse Experience, a free exhibition featuring toys, photo ops, augmented reality gimmicks and even an "analog haptic stage" that promises to let attendees feel the action happening on-screen.

"It's a haptic feedback experience," a Sony spokesperson said. "You feel everything, from Miles [Morales] running, to him and Peter [Parker] being smashed by cars or hit by a train, to even his Spidey-sense going off."

How does it work? According to Sony, it's all because of the special stage they built, just for the occasion.

"The stage has six different panels, and the feedback goes directly through the floor," the spokesperson added. "The response is a lot more intense, because of the analog technology we've been developing."

In addition to the main attraction, the Into The Spider-Verse Experience has a handful of other family-friendly activities, like a wall-crawling photo booth and a "3D Creator" that lets fans superimpose their own faces onto characters from the movie. For the more tech-savvy, Sony worked with Facebook to create a sculpture of Miles Morales that exists exclusively in augmented reality. For the less tech-savvy, there's also a chance to snag collectible, limited-edition figurines of Into The Spider-Verse characters.

The exhibition is open from 11 am to 7 pm, but the spokesperson had a word of warning for those looking to pop in on the weekends.

"On weekends we tend to get a bigger rush around the afternoon," she said. "We're probably going to have lines out the door."

Though attendees on Saturday, December 15 may have to deal with a longer wait, they can expect to be entertained by Sony's planned "Cosplay Hangout," featuring both professional and amateur Spider-Man costume makers and "New York-themed bites."

"Spider-Man has a way of connecting with people," the spokesperson concluded. "You're not going to experience something like this anywhere else other than Sony Square."