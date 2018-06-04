Attention world, Reese Witherspoon could return as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3

"Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t."

Hold on to your scented resumes and tiny dogs, Elle Woods may be back for another go. We saw her take on Harvard Law in the debut 2001 film. Next, she hit the streets of Washington D.C. in the 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, to fight for animal rights. From the halls of college to the battlefield of Congress, we (almost) never doubted sorority sister Woods and her go-getter attitude. And now, Legally Blonde 3 may bring us Woods once again.

In a Deadline exclusive this morning, the site reported that MGM is "near a deal" with Reese Witherspoon about her returning role.

They’ve brought back the majority of the first film’s creative team including screenwriters Kristen Smith and Karen McCullah, as well as the original producer Marc Platt and Platt Productions president Adam Siegel. They will reportedly start on the script "immediately," and the next step is to find a director for Legally Blonde 3.

If the deal goes through (which it 100 percent should — we’re rooting for you Reese), Witherspoon would reportedly also help produce through her media company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon, who’s currently working on Big Little Lies season 2, told E! News in January 2017 that for this third film, "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it. … I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now."

Where would Elle Woods be in Legally Blonde 3?

In terms of what this could mean for Woods, Witherspoon, as Cosmo pointed out, might have hinted at the character’s immending whereabouts last March on James Corden’s late-night show.

"I think it would be kind of cool to see her, 15 years later," Reese said when asked about a potential Legally Blonde 3. "Like, what's she doing now? ... But I need a good idea."

When Corden suggested Woods as President of the United States, Witherspoon didn’t shoot down this possibility. "She could," Witherspoon mused. "She could be a Supreme Court justice or she could be like a really great, powerful attorney or she could be in prison. She could be anything!" Watch this exchange below:

Though the official plot is being kept under wraps, we know it’ll be about Woods’ future (hopefully not in prison) — and whatever it is will reportedly center around female empowerment.

Big things are coming. Now, if you'll excuse me, I must go work on my bend and snap.