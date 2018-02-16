Maisie Williams talks ‘X-Men’ spin-off ‘The New Mutants’

The first trailer for The New Mutants took viewers aback for a number reasons when it was released back on Friday October 13.

Not only were they surprised to see an entry to the “X-Men” universe that looked as though it was going to be a straight-up horror film, but it also possessed a number of rather starling shots and surprises that immediately impressed.

Earlier this week I had the opportunity to talk to Maisie Williams, who will star as Wolfsbane in "The New Mutants," about her vocal work in the recently released "Early Man," and right at the end of our conversation I touched upon the superhero film, particularly how she found the experience.

“It was kind of crazy,” the 20-year-old admitted. “It was such a huge set and huge budget. Of course ‘Game Of Thrones’ is the same, but we spend all of our money on the show rather than the set, if you know what I mean.”

“So there was all this crazy kind of catering, and amazing food, and you have your own little chair with your name on it. And it really felt like I was part of the movies.”

But as well as being blown away by the little perks that come with working on a film of this magnitude, Williams also told me that how happy she is with "The New Mutants," too.

“It was really exciting, and I am really, really happy with the film. I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

We’ll finally get to see "The New Mutants," which revolves around five young mutants discovering their abilities and then being held in a secret facility against their will, when it is released on February 22, 2019.

In fact, you can check out the very first trailer for "The New Mutants" below.

Meanwhile, you can now hear Maisie Williams in action in the latest Aardman Animation "Early Man," which has just hit cinemas.