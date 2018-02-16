The inspiring advice Ryan Coogler gave Michael B Jordan ahead of his directing debut

Michael B Jordan was always going to ask Ryan Coogler for advice when he was considering whether or not to make his directorial debut.

Not only has Jordan starred in all three of the films that Coogler has written and directed ("Fruitvale Station," "Creed," "Black Panther"), but the actor even refers to the filmmaker as one of his best friends.

Their bromance is so powerful that when Jordan opened up to Coogler about becoming a director he was instantly met with an inspiring tip that convinced the 31-year-old now was the perfect time to get started.

“I’ve always been into telling stories and giving my opinion and perspective,” Jordan told me over the phone recently. “Ryan really pushed me to be a director.”

“He said, ‘It’s never going to be the right time. You just need to go in and get it done and do it. You know what you’re doing. And I support you.’ He’s definitely been in my corner when it comes to directing.”

We’re still going to be seeing plenty more of Jordan in front of the camera, though, as he told me that he is still going to prioritize acting, and will only dabble in directing when he feels that there is a story to tell.

“Directing for me is something that I want to do more of as I get older, and as my schedule permits. I just want to get more and more involved in directing and telling stories.”

Later in my chat with Jordan regarding “Black Panther,” he couldn’t help but reveal the huge amount of faith, trust and love he has for Coogler. This was clearly evident when Jordan recalled the moment that Coogler called him up to offer him the role of Eric “Killmonger” Stevens in the Marvel blockbuster.

“Ryan called me and asked me if I wanted to get involved. I was immediately like, ‘Cool. No problem.’ Ryan immediately knew that he wanted me to play Kilmonger. Me and him are like best friends.”

“He basically called me up and was like, ‘Do you want to go away for 4 or 5 months and have some fun?’ I was like, ‘Cool’."

Clearly Coogler knows how to get the very best out of Jordan, because not only are “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed” both exemplary, but “Black Panther” is one of the best Marvel films yet, and Jordan is particularly impressive as Killmonger.

We’ll get to see if Michael B Jordan is just as talented behind the camera as he is in front of it when his directorial debut “The Stars Beneath Our Feet” is released. Unfortunately, we’re still not exactly sure when that will be, though.