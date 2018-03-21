Here are all the SNL alums starring in Amy Poehler's new Netflix comedy

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, reunited and it feels so good. Photo by Getty Images

Amy Poehler is bringing all of her best pals with her to Netflix.

The streaming video service announced earlier this week that the former "Parks and Recreation" actress will make her directorial debut with the upcoming comedy "Wine Country." Not only is Poehler set to star, direct and produce the feature film, but she's also going to reunite on screen with some of her buds from "Saturday Night Live."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "Wine Country" is about a group of friends "who go to Napa for a weekend getaway to celebrate a 50th birthday." Not much else is known about the project, but considering the star-studded cast, we're guessing it has all the ingredients to be comedy gold.

Netflix announced the project in a musical video message on Twitter, featuring Poehler and her upcoming castmates, which of course includes Tina Fey.

Which "SNL" alums are starring in "Wine Country" with Amy Poehler?

It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

As you can tell by the tweet above, this film is going to pack quite the comedic punch. Poehler will be joined by a slew of fellow SNL alums, including Fey, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey.

Aside from their stints hosting the Golden Globes together, Poehler and Fey have teamed up on a few projects before, including the films "Baby Mama" and "Sisters."

While there's no word yet on when the film will hit the big screen, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that "Wine Country" will begin principal photography at the end of the month in the Los Angeles and Napa areas.