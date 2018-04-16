‘The Irishman’ producer reveals why Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro picked Netflix, confirms theatrical release

Ever since it was announced that Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman would be released on Netflix cinephiles have been wondering why.

Especially since the film will reunite him with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, who he directed in “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” and “Casino,” and finally see Scorsese work with Al Pacino.

I recently had the chance to speak to “The Irishman’s” producer Jane Rosenthal about the Tribeca Film Festival, during which time we also discussed Scorsese’s upcoming gangster epic, its release date, the chances of it hitting cinemas, and why they went with Netflix.

What’s the difference between “The Irishman” and Martin Scorsese’s other gangster films?

They are all epic. But this was just having the full band back together. Sure, Marty had never worked with Pacino. But having them all together is very special. That movie took 10 years to get done. Nothing feels like it happens in a straight line.

When can we expect it to be released?

I would say 2019 some time. We just wrapped shooting a month ago and we are just getting into post. We will see how quickly that goes. 2019 without question.

Why did you go with Netflix?

It was the best place to go with the film. Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber were very supportive of Marty and Bob’s vision and what they wanted to accomplish. That kind of support is huge. That is one of the things that you want when you are working with the best filmmaker working, and someone who is a national treasure. You want his vision to be supported. Also I think it is where the audience is and where the business is. Theaters are shrinking. New York City no longer has the Ziegfeld, there are much smaller cinemas. The distribution is shrinking. Audiences have so many choices, the audience is in control. The devices and home screens are big and beautiful. People have different options. That being said, people showed up in droves to watch “Black Panther,” there are certain movies that audiences do come out for. I feel like there is so much content. There is a platform for each story to be successful.

Will “The Irishman” be released into cinemas?

Absolutely. “The Irishman” will definitely get a theatrical release.

In the United States as well?

Yes.

The Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 18 - April 29.