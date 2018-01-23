Here's what 13 celebrities each love about New York

There’s something indescribable about New York City that immediately grants it a special place in the heart of anyone who ever visits it.
It doesn’t matter whether you’ve just squeezed in a quick 24-hour jaunt to the Big Apple, are spending five days in New York for the first time, a week for for your second, third, or fourth visit, or have been living amongst the hustle and bustle for years, something new always emerges that makes you fall in love with the city all over again.
Of course, even celebrities aren’t averse to New York’s charms.
Over the last few months I have had the opportunity to sit down and speak with some of the city’s past dwellers and inhabitants who have had to move on elsewhere for their careers, as well as other actors, writers, directors, and members of the Hollywood elite about New York.
They revealed what they love most about it, what they miss, which areas they love to visit, what makes it so unique, and what they get up to whenever they are back.
You can take a click through the above gallery to see what Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Jared Leto (“Blade Runner 2049”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”), Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Dave & James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”), Annette Bening (“Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool”), Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”), Armie Hammer (“Call Me By Your Name”), JK Simmons (“Father Figures”), Gerard Butler (“Den Of Thieves”), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“The Greatest Showman”), and Fred Melamed (“Lady Dynamite”) each had to say.
Unsurprisingly,Times Square and the MTA wasn’t mentioned once. While, rather than singing the praises of the city, Fred Melamed took this opportunity to give an impassioned diatribe about the current state of New York, which is most definitely worth your time.