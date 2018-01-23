Here's what 13 celebrities each love about New York

12 of 12

Fred Melamed

“I am a New York guy. I am born and bred there. I moved to LA about 4 and a half years ago. The only thing I really miss about New York is various friends that I don’t see anymore. There wasn’t much in New York emotionally to keep me attached.”

“I’m from New York and the truth of the matter is that New York has changed so vastly in recent years that most of the things I remember and loved about the city have changed. New York to me is largely just another big city.”

“There was something in New York when I was growing up there, there was this very bohemian element. New York has always been very expensive. But it was possible for people that were kind of on the fringes to still eke out a living and still be able to live in New York. And that created a lot of the vitality of New York, artistically and otherwise. It made it an exciting place.”

“What’s happened is, because of how commerce and real estate has gone, those people have been completely squeezed out. There’s just no way for those people to live in New York anymore. Maybe I have too cynical a view of it, but New York has just become full of stock market people, and wealthy people from across the world.”

“I remember when Brooklyn was an alternative, where there was still some interesting people and places. But now it is just as prohibitive as Manhattan. So this idea that it is a rich arts capital, it can’t really be that way because it is just so expensive. It used to be possible that you would get a couple of roommates and just tough it out, but now it is impossible.”

“Culturally, Broadway tickets are $800. It’s a different world. When I was growing up in New York people who were into theatre would go to Broadway once a month, or go and see a show every so often. But now it has changed.”

“It’s not that LA is Hemingway’s Paris. If I weren’t an actor I don’t think I would want to live in LA, too.”

