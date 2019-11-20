Will there be a 'Frozen 3?' Here’s what we know

The cultural impact of “Frozen” exploded way beyond just the 2013 movie’s $1.276 billion gross.



Not only did “Let It Go” become a bonafide pop hit that parents around the world had to repeatedly listen to for months, but there was also a “Frozen” musical, a video game, an ice show, short films and an endless array of toys and costumes, all of which meant it quickly turned it into one of Disney’s top five-highest selling franchises.



So it’s no surprise then that, six years later, we now have “Frozen 2,” which of course begs the question: will there be a “Frozen 3?”



At the moment, it is up in the air, as Jennifer Lee, the writer and co-director of both films, told Yahoo Movies UK, “For me [finishing ‘Frozen 2’] felt final. But we always say ‘never say never.’



“I think what made this one special is that we’d both confessed that we didn’t want to leave this world. We naively just went into this because we love [the characters] and we could see more story.”



Chris Buck, who co-directed the films with Lee, was much more adamant that another “Frozen” film wouldn’t happen, telling Insider that he currently has no plans to make a third film because these two tell a “complete story.”



Much like Lee, though, Buck then added, “I mean, nothing ever closes the door. As we say in our lives, ‘never say never.’ But for us that’s what got us figuring out what the story [of ‘Frozen 2’] would be a few years ago. What if we could tell one complete story? A lot of things in ‘Frozen 2’ answer some of the questions in ‘Frozen,’ or questions you didn’t know about.”



Meanwhile stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad all avoided the question, instead waxing lyrical about how close they to their characters and how privileged they feel just to have been involved in the “Frozen” films, while insinuating that they’d be happy to return if asked.



One actor who was a little bit more open about the chances of “Frozen 3” was Alfred Molina, who debuts in the sequel as Anna and Elsa’s father King Agnarr. However, rather than saying it is likely, the English star said he doesn’t expect it to happen, telling Variety, “Well, I don’t think there’ll be a three. That’s what I’ve heard, but who knows, who knows? Those kind of decisions are way above my pay grade.”



Of course, if “Frozen 2” gets anywhere near the gross of its predecessor then Disney will undoubtedly throw even more money at those involved to return for a third film.



And with “Frozen 2” projected to rival the original’s $110 million opening weekend haul, it looks as though Lee, Buck and all of the vocal talent will soon have a pretty big decision to make. If it does make that amount of money, “Frozen’s” popularity will be confirmed, and considering Hollywood’s ability to get any sequel they desire, it is more likely than not that we’ll eventually get a “Frozen 3.”