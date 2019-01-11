Everything you need to know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 is right around the corner, and if you think things got heated last year -- you ain't seen nothing yet! Bravo's hit reality series, which stars Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, inspired a whole slew of sister series that have popped up around the world. But there's nothing quite like the original!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9

As the trailer put it, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 will be "even more crazy, epic, unbelievable, and shocking." Talk about a teaser! And it definitely looks like some key friendships will be in serious trouble as rumors surrounding Lisa Vanderpump's relationship with Dorit Kemsley might be on the rocks. Leave it to an incident regarding a dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump's rescue organization, Vanderpump Dog Foundation. According to Kemsley, before the cameras began rolling on season 9, the puppy bit her daughter Phoenix.

“It was a bad bite,” a source told People. “It was pretty traumatic. Dorit and PK talked it out and decided that the best thing to do was find a new loving home for the dog. They were heartbroken, but made the decision for the safety of their young kids.” Unfortunately, the new home didn't work out, and the dog was eventually brought back to Vanderpump's shelter, causing some unexpected drama between the two housewives. The drama has continued to revolve around Vanderpump, it seems. According to Us Weekly, the O.G housewife wasn't on speaking terms with any of her co-stars after they caught her in a lie. “There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” a source told the outlet. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast."

The issues with Vanderpump will surely be on everyone's minds, as she was said to have skipped six weeks of shooting the series, but there are happy times ahead for the cast, as well. This year's cast trip will find the housewives jetting off on a fun trip to Paris, France while a couple of weddings are in the cards, as well.

The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 cast is Denise Richards, the actress who was previously married to Charlie Sheen. Richards' allowed Bravo to film her September wedding ceremony to Aaron Phypers for the series. Her friend, and RHOBH alumni, Camille Grammer returned after a hiatus from the series and in October, married boyfriend David C. Meyer, and former enemy Kyle Richards, was one of her bridesmaids! A couple familiar faces will also be returning to the new season, according to the trailer Bravo dropped in December. Both Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are seen in the clip.

Will Lisa Vanderpump appear in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9?

Lisa Vanderpump will definitely be appearing in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9. But between juggling her own show Vanderpump Rules, the multiple conflicts she with her RHOBH co-stars, and some personal family problems, it's no surprise that Vanderpump took a step back from filming the new season.

According to People, the rescue dog advocate lost her brother Mark to a drug overdose in April and the grief hit her harder than she expected. But while she was struggling with her personal life, co-star Lisa Rinna voiced her issues with her absence. In an October 23rd Instagram post, according to Us Weekly, Rinna commented on Vanderpump's work ethic, claiming a loved one's death is no excuse to leave the show.

"I too lost my father while filming and I completely understand that everyone’s grieving process is just that their grieving process. We have all reached out to her and we are all there for her,” she wrote. “She has chosen to not film with us. I too lost my sister to an overdose. I have great empathy and I have been there. If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what. That’s show biz. I did it.”

After Page Six reported Vanderpump was stepping down from her position as Editor in Chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, rumors began swirling in November that she was leaving the hit Bravo series. So far, though, the reports of her exit, according to the production and those close to Vanderpump, are false. We're just cracking the surface her on what to expect from the new season. According to Kyle Richards, they "never had a season like this before." “It’s been a really outrageous season, from, like, literally the get-go. Usually, it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate," she explained to Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 release date

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.