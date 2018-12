PHOTOS: Here's what to expect at SantaCon NYC

SantaCon NYC is almost here and that means thousands of people will flood the streets of New York City dressed up in Christmas costumes. The annual event will take place on Saturday, December 8 at 10 a.m. EST.

If you’re not familiar with the annual holiday tradition, check out our guide to learn everything you need to know about NYC SantaCon 2018 including rules, how to get tickets and the official SantaCon 2018 route.

To get you excited and prepared for SantaCon NYC 2018, here’s a look back at all the action from last year. Or, you might want to take a look at these SantaCon photos so you get an idea of what it’s all about.

VIDEO: SantaCon NYC 2017

SantaCon fights

While SantaCon is meant for revelers to spread holiday cheer, unfortunately, sometimes the good times can get out of hand when alcohol is involved. Here is footage showing people fighting in street during SantaCon 2013.