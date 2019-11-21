SuperM provides a gateway to K-pop at MSG

Picture this — the lights go off, and the theater is full of screams coming from people of all ages. Madison Square Garden lights up, and you find yourself surrounded by a sea of glowing light sticks of different colors. You soon discovered that each light represents something different and find yourself so enamored by the sea of colors; that you almost miss the seven young performers enter the stage.

The crowd erupts as SuperM gets into position for their first song, “I Can’t Stand the Rain.”

The K-pop sensation is a group of seven incredible K-pop stars from other groups brought together to create one legendary supergroup, dubbed SuperM. The superstar studded group is currently on their first tour after dropping their debut EP The First Mini Album ‘SuperM.’ The group has debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

The group includes members from SHINee, EXO, NCT 127, and WayV. The group includes: Taemin of SHINee, Baekhyun, and Kai of EXO, Mark, and Taeyong of NCT 127 and Lucas and Ten of WayV.

In addition to performing SuperM’s debut EP The First Mini Album "SuperM" at the concert, the band members performed songs from their own groups, and some performed solo tracks as well.

“The reality of the fusion of fandoms really sunk in as I saw fans of all four original groups come together and support SuperM in concert, different colored light sticks in tow,” Fan Katie Sandquist told me about her concert experience.

SuperM fans are extremely dedicated, enthusiastic, and were so welcoming to me. The fans are so passionate that they create incredible fan projects to show their love towards the idols. Before the show at Madison Square Garden, fans handed out banners to hold up during specific moments of the show. The banners have instructions on the back, and some even have hashtags. They also exchange photo cards or small collectibles of their bias, or their favorite member or members of the group. A fan was kind enough to give me two photocards of my newly discovered SuperM bias.

I felt as if SuperM’s “We Are The Future Tour” is a great introduction to SuperM overall as a band, as well as their individual music. Every style of pop music is represented by each of SuperM's members. I spoke to fan Rachel Collucci all about SuperM, and she noted that they are a great way to dip your toes into the world of K-pop because “Now not only are you opened to one group but you’re opened to all four groups essentially.”

The show was full of stunning visuals that gave the performance a futuristic vibe, which is echoed across their social media accounts and merchandise with the phrase, “We are the future.”

SuperM is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before; they put on an epic show. They are incredibly talented vocally, but their choreography was also nothing sheer of incredible. If you’re a K-pop fan or just curious to learn about the world of K-pop, I think SuperM is a great introduction. Although they are not on tour at the moment, they will be continuing their tour in 2020. To see them in the city near you, check out supermofficial.com.