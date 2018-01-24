Meryl Streep is coming to ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2

Big news: the upcoming second season of HBO hit Big Little Lies will star none other than Meryl Streep herself.

The icon — who is nominated for an Academy Award for her work in The Post — will star as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the abusive Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) who, spoiler alert, was killed at the end of the season — but only after he got his uretha wrecked.

Streep’s character is described as a woman concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following the death of her son. We bet she’ll be overbearing AF!

The second season of the highly regarded series is expected to air in 2019 and has already been greenlit for seven episodes. According to Entertainment Weekly, Celeste is “reeling from her husband Perry’s death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.” Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline Martha Mackenzie is “finding that good intentions don’t always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry’s death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the second season will also see Bonnie’s (Zoe Kravitz) parents. So far, only Streep, Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are confirmed for the cast. The deals with the remainder of the actors are still being worked out.

2019 is quite far away — but if the second season of Big Little Lies is as full of the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships [and] the fragility of marriage” as they’re promising, you can count us in.