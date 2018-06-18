Detroiters season 2 release date, cast info and more

When real-life best friends Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson’s Detroiters, an offbeat comedy series about best friends-cum-ad men, premiered last year on Comedy Central, everyone fell in love with what the Hollywood Reporter called “a funny, generous Midwestern sitcom.” So of course fans can't wait to see Detroiters season 2.

In many ways the show, which is produced by Robinson’s old Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, is just that: a warm, unassuming comedy about the Motor City. It’s not yet another television farce based (or shot) in Los Angeles or New York, but a quirky love letter to one of the Midwest’s largest urban areas. Sam and Tim’s characters, the supporting cast and frequent guest stars - and not Detroit - are the jokes’ chief targets, though in a genial fashion.

On Thursday, the first two episodes of Detroiters season 2 will premiere on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively. Much like the first season, Sam, Tim and the rest of the gang at Cramblin Duvet are yet again trying to become the small-time ad kings of the city.

To do this, they set about trying to attract bigger clients, like the Michigan Science Center and legendary Detroit news anchor Mort Crim, who guest stars as himself. Other cameos this season include Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Faizon Love, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Minor, Conner O'Malley, Nora Dunn and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.

When does Detroiters season 2 premiere?

The Detroit-specific lens notwithstanding, Detroiters is also dedicated to spoofing the far more serious Mad Men whenever it can. Audiences familiar with the critically acclaimed AMC who also don’t mind the occasional parody will appreciate, if not love, what Detroiters tries to do.

As Vulture’s season 1 review put it, “watching Detroiters feels like observing what happens when a pair of Second City alums get access to the Mad Men set and decide to go improv-crazy.” This is precisely what Richardson and Robinson do, and it’s wonderful.

Judging by the five episodes Comedy Central made available to critics, Detroiters season 2 is on pace to keep up with its predecessor. Viewers who haven’t watched most, or any, of season 1 may want to brush up on what’s happened, though binging it on demand isn’t necessary. Much of the comedy Richardson, Robinson and fellow writers Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly is quite boundless, while the stories are as easily digestible as they are enjoyable.

Detroiters season 2 premieres Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.