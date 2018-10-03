Elizabeth Olsen on the uplifting community of widowers and mourners that has formed around 'Sorry For Your Loss'

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up the community of mourners that have formed around Sorry For Your Loss, the Facebook Watch drama that she both produced and starred in as a young widower.

When its trailer was released back in August those who have suffered a loss and have struggled with grief took to “Sorry For Your Loss’s” Facebook page to share their own stories.

This dialogue and the community of people looking to exchange their stories and help each other has only increased with passing episode.

I had the chance to speak to Olsen before the first episode of the show had aired, and she admitted that the response to the trailer was exactly the reason why Facebook Watch was the perfect platform for “Sorry For Your Loss,” something that the increased level of sharing has only underlined.

“I think that is the point of it being on Facebook. I mean, I read comments about me on Facebook once and I was like, ‘I am never doing that again.’”

“But for these comments to be a source of communication and a community is the whole point why Facebook created Facebook Watch. That’s why it is the perfect place for the show.”

“Because most people come to Facebook and discover that there is a baby or that someone died and you try to figure out when the service is.”

“That’s how you receive the information. It is also a place of different grieving groups or of people who are a certain age and have lost this certain thing.”

“So they can find a community that they can’t find where they live, so they can communicate about things that they can’t at home. That’s what we want this show to start as a dialogue between people and their lives.”

“The fact that it is a visual dialogue that you can read is pretty crazy to me especially when there are articles written about what people are just stating publicly. It is really nice that it has already created this dialogue.”

The final episodes of “Sorry For Your Loss” will air on Facebook Watch at 9pm on Facebook Watch on October 9.