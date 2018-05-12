NBC picks up Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6, cast thanks fans

After being cancelled by Fox on Thursday, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been picked up by NBC. Photo: Facebook

Following the devasting news of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's cancellation on Thursday by Fox due to low ratings, NBC has saved the comedy series.

NBC announced its decision late Friday, May 11 after Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans expressed their disappointment over the loss of the show starring Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and others.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 will now air on NBC who has picked up 13 episodes of the cop drama that sees Samburg in the role of Jake Peralta, an NYPD detective who is both talented and immature.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

"We're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's cast extended their thanks to loyal fans and stars like Josh Groban, Guillermo del Toro, the Backstreet Boys, Sean Astin, Patton Oswalt, who dominated social media platforms with their disappointment over the cancellation of the show.

“Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support,” Samberg shared with the show's fans via Twitter. Adding, “It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Samberg's co-stars also took to twitter to thank fans for saving the series.

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine just celebrated its 100th episode and is currently scheduled to wrap up its fifth season on May 20 on Fox before making the move to NBC.

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!!



"NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

Season six of the series is expected to air sometime in 2019 on NBC.