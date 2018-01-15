The second season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' will be even darker

Watch the first trailer for the upcoming season and be awed.

The trailer for the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is here and it’s depressing AF. Shall we?

Oh look, there’s Offred in a Hannibal Lecter mask! Oh shoot, there’s Serena Joy sitting in Offred’s room, looking forlorn! Oh man, there’s Commander Waterford being a creep, per usual. Not enough Nick, but we digress.

Bleak, right? Per Hulu, the second season of the Emmy-winning series will focus on Offred’s pregnancy — and her “ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.” At the Television Critics Association Panel on Sunday, Elisabeth Moss (Offred herself!) doubled down on the second season's exploration of motherhood.

“It’s a wonderful thing to have a baby, but [Offred] is having it potentially in this world that she may not want to bring it into,” Moss said. “I get bigger and bigger as the show goes on.”

Moss and executive producer Bruce Miller also offer that the second season will be even darker — yes, it's possible. There’s a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there’s also a lot of absurdity. I feel like June is always this close to turning to the camera and being, like, ‘What the actual f—," Miller said.

The series will premiere April 25th, with a two-episode premiere. Color us very excited indeed.