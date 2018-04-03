WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel hosts a spelling bee based on Trump's Twitter typos

Late-night television and jokes about Trump are ultimately interchangable. No matter who you are or what your political views might be, you can’t deny that — it's just the world we live in. And so, Monday evening, Jimmy Kimmel hosted a spelling competition based on the president’s Twitter typos. (And are we surprised? No.) Cue the MAGA Spelling Bee (or, as Kimmel presented it, "The Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee").

The three contestants on the show were students (a 6th, 5th and 4th grader) who also so happened to be past spelling bee champions.

"You’re all familiar with spelling bees, but this is not an ordinary spelling bee," Kimmel told the kids. "This spelling bee is presidential, which means you’ll be asked to spell the words I give you, not the way the liberal leftist dictionary spells them but rather the way our president does: President Donald Jesus Trump."

For each correct answer, they were given $100 (which, for youngsters like themselves — and also anyone, really — is totally worth it). Words included "honered," "tapp" and "rediculous."

As Newsweek noted, Kimmel left out a number of Trump's infamous Twitter typos such as "dieing" (but the host only had so much time).

Trump's original tweet a bout "Alex" Baldwin, with "dieing"" misspelled. And the amended Tweet. Note that even the time is changed. I didn't know you could do that. Note also contrast between the focus of 44 and 45. pic.twitter.com/eh32JKTMR7 — Paul Brewer (@espeorquenada) March 4, 2018

It seemed challenging: the MAGA spelling bee contestants had to pinpoint how any ordinary Twitter user would execute a typo — but with the added daily pressure of millions of eyes watching (almost 50 million eyes to be exact). They had to correctly, with 100 percent accuracy, spell the words incorrectly.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s MAGA spelling bee below