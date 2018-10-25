Why was Megyn Kelly's NBC show canceled?

NBC has canceled Megyn Kelly Today.

Just two days after Megyn Kelly made her controversial remarks defending blackface the network decided to cancel the Megyn Kelly Today show after backlash over racially insensitive comments.

People reports a source says the network has plans to reassign people who were on the show following the cancellation. The source also says she has not been fired from NBC.

"They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show," a source told the magazine. "They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over."

What did Megyn Kelly say?

On the show, Megyn Kelly and a panel were discussing how colleges and universities are trying to curtail students from wearing Halloween costumes considered to be inappropriate or offensive. The former Fox News host asked:

"But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character."

Backlash on social media was swift. Her NBC colleagues, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, criticized her for the remarks she made. Melvin said her comments are "indefensible" and "ignorant and racist," while Al Roker said she owes an apology to people of color.

Megyn Kelly apology

On Wednesday, Kelly issued an apology for the comments she made, adding "this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor."