MTV’s Floribama Shore season 2 release date, cast info and how to watch

In April, the majority of the original Jersey Shore cast members returned for a special reunion series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The initial show dominated the reality television scene from 2009 to 2012, when its six seasons ran on MTV, but now? Sure, viewers are happy to see everyone sans Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola back together again, but isn’t there another American beach to ogle? Thanks to Floribama Shore there is. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Floribama Shore season 2.

What is Floribama Shore about?

According to MTV, Floribama Shore trades the Jersey beaches for Panama City Beach along the Gulf Coast, the area’s “hottest beach town.” Once there the show follows “eight young adults who... party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer.” The promotional materials laud it as a “coming-of-age story” that “captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future.” Maybe this is true, but let’s be honest. If you’re tuning in to watch MTV’s latest take on the Jersey Shore formula for a new audience and a new decade, then you’re watching for the best relationship and social drama reality television can produce.

Why you should binge ahead of Floribama Shore season 2

Like Jersey Shore before it, Floribama Shore follows the same cast from season to season. This isn’t like Survivor or Big Brother, where the island castaways and house members are exchanged each season. So if you didn’t follow along for the first season’s eight episodes between last November and this January, then you may want to go back and catch up.

Meet the Floribama Shore season 2 cast

As Deadline reported back in May, all of the original season 1 cast members would be returning for Floribama Shore season 2. The group includes Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios, all of whom are back in Panama City Beach for Spring Break “to see what life’s next chapter holds.”

How to binge ahead of Floribama Shore season 2

To catch up on Floribama Shore season 1, audiences can binge all eight episodes at MTV’s website or on demand, courtesy of their cable provider.

Floribama Shore season 2 release date

Floribama Shore season 2 premieres Monday, July 9, at 10 p.m. on MTV.

Floribama Shore season 2 trailer