If you're a fan of The Bachelor, you'll love this new show from its creator

The Proposal is a "love story in one hour." Also, beware of Bachelorette spoilers.

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, starring a slew of potential suitors like "colognoisseur" Jean Blanc and Garret from Nevada who earned himself the first impression rose, premiered Monday night. But there’s a new Bachelor show coming to ABC June 18 from creator Mike Fleiss himself: The Proposal.

Before you witnessed six contestants pack their bags post-rose ceremony — Chase, Christian, Darius, Grant, Joe and Kamil — or saw Kufrin remove Jake, whom she said she knew from home, you might have seen the promo for the new Bachelor show that’s a "love story in one hour." Hosted by season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer, The Proposal chronicles matchmaking pageants that end with someone popping the question.

About the new Bachelor show, The Proposal

According to the official synopsis of The Proposal, each one-hour episode "will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery suitor or 'suitress,' whose identity is concealed from them." The pageants will include "first impressions" and "beachwear" rounds. Contestants will also have to answer "pressing romantic questions; and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member in the final round."

"After each phase, the daters who fail to connect with the mystery suitor are whittled down, leading to the dramatic and highly anticipated reveal, when the two remaining daters finally meet the mystery suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice," the synopsis concludes.

Each of these episodes will air on ABC and also be available for streaming and on demand.

Watch the promo for the new Bachelor show, The Proposal

From the Producers of #TheBachelor, #TheProposal is a love story in one hour hosted by @JessePalmerTV! 💍🌹 pic.twitter.com/OGLzISzLj9 — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) May 28, 2018

It sounds dizzying, daring and potentially problematic — but that's the appeal to Bachelor fans. The Proposal is a 10-episode series that will more or less package a mini Bachelor season into an hour-long competition. There may not be roses, but love is still on the line.

To be honest, the whole idea, though seemingly rushed in the get-to-know-you department, has the potential to be quite entertaining if you’re into that sort of thing.

"I think Bachelor Nation is going to love it," creator Fleiss told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s also great to welcome back a member of the Bachelor family, our host, Jesse Palmer."

The Proposal premieres Monday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC after The Bachelorette.