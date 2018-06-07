Preacher season 3: Everything we know right now

Can’t stop following the adventures of prodigal son Jesse Custer, the one-time criminal who returns home to fulfil a promise to his father to come back home to west Texas and takeover leading his church? You don’t have to wait much longer for the next chapter because Preacher season 3 is right around the corner, and we have plenty of juicy details to get you excited about the premiere.

What can you expect from Preacher season 3 and how much further will they push you? We break it all down so you have something to do while you count down the days to episode one. But count on it making a big impression from the very first episode, judging by the ad campaign launched by AMC for the new season that urges anyone who’s “easily offended” to not watch the series.

Preacher season 3 cast

You’ll still see the same big characters you know and love from past seasons in Preacher season 3, but AMC announced plenty of new faces you’ll catch on the small screen — and it looks like a lot of them have to do with Jesse’s family. Here are the new characters you can expect to see in the upcoming season as well as everything we know from AMC about who they are and what they’ll bring to the plot:

Gran’ma: She’s “a spiritist with true powers, who can cast spells and even bring back the dead,” but the network warns that making such a deal comes “at a price.” She’ll be played by Tony winner Betty Buckley, and is “weathered, tough, and mean, but also intelligent beyond measure.” They revealed that she’s the only family Jesse has left and that she loves him.



“TC”: He comes from the bayou and is apparently a “loyal caretaker and soldier for Gran’ma,” which means we might see him come to Jesse’s aid as well. “While he seems like the friendliest guy you’ll ever meet,” the network warns, “don’t make the mistake of turning your back on him.” He’ll be played by Colin Cunningham and, apparently, will be very open about sharing his “perversions.”



Jody: Jeremy Childs will bring to life “the enforcer for Gran’ma and the only man Jesse’s never beaten in a fight.” It doesn’t really need to be said, but the network teased that he’s “nobody’s fool, and not someone to cross.”



Christina: Even though she “has a face that lures customers in for her family business,” she actually hates the job and only sacrifices her “dreams and aspirations outside of her current life” for the sake of her child. She’s be played by Liz McGeever.

What to expect from Preacher season 3

In case the don’t watch campaign didn’t already give you a hint, Preacher season 3 will push the envelope even further. As you can see from the new additions to the cast, you can expect to see a lot more of Jesse’s family, and maybe more development of his back story.

The new season will be a development of the journey the characters would going on in the second, hunting down God and being chased themselves along the way by the Saint of Killers, a “mythical killer from Hell.” If you remember, they discovered that God was absent from heaven and set out to find him. The journey brought them to New Orleans, “where they dodged local gangsters, dangerous agents, and other unimaginable mayhem on their way to uncovering an even bigger secret.”

So where does that leave us for Preacher season 3? According to AMC, “Jesse must rely on a mysterious figure from his past in order to save his friends and continue on with his mission,” and the stakes are high since Tulip’s life and Cassidy’s friendship hang in the balance.

Watch the Preacher season 3 trailer

Get a sneak peek of the unholy (or holy, it’s hard to keep track) action Preacher season 3 has in store for you with the official AMC trailer below:



When is the Preacher season 3 release date?

Set a calendar reminder now because it’ll be worth being home for the Preacher season 3 premiere. Catch the first episode when Preacher season 3 launches on AMC Sunday, June 24 at 10:00 p.m. EST.