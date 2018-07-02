Sharp Objects HBO limited series release date, cast info and how to watch

When director David Fincher’s 2014 drama Gone Girl became a smash hit, Gillian Flynn, whose book of the same name served as the film’s source material, was already a household name. Since then, the celebrated author and screenwriter has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents, both for her books and her original work in film and television. The Sharp Objects HBO limited series is the latest example of this.

Published in 2006, Sharp Objects is Flynn’s debut novel. It preceded Gone Girl, which would launch her career to its current height, by six years, but its timing didn’t stop critics and readers from recognizing the author’s abilities. Sharp Objects was nominated for, and won, several literary awards in its own right, and now it’s coming to HBO.

What is Sharp Objects about?

The series follows crime reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), who returns to her small Midwestern hometown to cover the murder of a young girl and the disappearance of another. As she butts heads with local law enforcement in her attempts to piece together what’s happening, Preaker also finds herself grappling with her psychologically torrential past, which causes her to identify with the victims a bit too closely.

Why you should watch Sharp Objects

Aside from Flynn’s ability to craft an engaging, yet disturbing, story, Sharp Objects”is required viewing for the sheer amount of creative talent it boasts behind the cameras. Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée directs and co-edits all eight episodes, while Dietland executive producer Marti Noxon serves as the series’ showrunner. Adams and Flynn also produce, and the latter joins Noxon on the show’s impressive writer’s room.

Meet the cast of Sharp Objects

Though Adams leads Sharp Objects in the role of Camille, she is by no means the only major player in the cast. Other acting talents include Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, Matt Craven, Henry Czerny, Taylor John Smith, Sophia Lillis and Madison Davenport.

Sharp Objects HBO release date

Sharp Objects debuts Sunday, July 8, at 9 p.m. on HBO. Subsequent episodes will air every Sunday at the same time for the next few months.