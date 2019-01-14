From The Jinx and Making a Murderer to The Staircase and the upcoming Lorena series, true crime documentaries are all the rage right now. Hence Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which begins streaming this month on Netflix. On Monday the outlet dropped a new trailer for the documentary series that highlights the fact that Bundy himself is a part of the program.

Everything you need to know about Netflix's Ted Bundy Tapes documentary

Just in case you need the reminder, Conversations with a Killer is not the same thing as the upcoming film project starring Zac Efron as the "Jack Ripper of the United States." The Ted Bundy Tapes, rather, is a documentary series from director and executive producer Joe Berlinger. It chronicles the man himself, his capture in 1978 and the subsequent trials that ultimately resulted in a death sentence. Bundy was executed in 1985.

Inspired by the book co-authored by journalists Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, The Ted Bundy Tapes makes use of over 100 hours of audio interviews that were conducted in 1980. These tapes provide the filmmakers and the audience with a rather unique opportunity, as they'll get to hear Bundy himself analyze his own life and motives.

Of course, whether or not Bundy is to be believed is a question that viewers will have to grapple with on their own. After all, the man brutally murdered 30 women before he was finally caught, put on trial and sentenced to death. So The Ted Bundy Tapes and its subject matter is not for the faint of heart, but if you're already a true crime fan, then make sure to tune in when the series begins streaming.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes release date

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes streams Thursday, Jan. 24 on Netflix.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes trailer