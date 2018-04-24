What time does Hulu release The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 premiere?

There’s no denying this dystopian series grabbed onto your heart with its chilling plot and shows no sign of letting go. It’s the series you love to dread for its nightmarish look at a future that seems terrifyingly plausibile — and it’s finally, finally back and dishing up a fresh helping of horror. We’re talking, of course, of The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 1 on Hulu.

If you thought last seasons was bleak, you’re going to want to brace yourself for the new installment of the series. Elisabeth Moss teased that what’s to come is simply beyond what you could ever imagined, saying of the season 2 scripts: “I read the outline and got full body chills. Give up trying to guess what happens.” Good thing you don’t have to guess much longer.

What to expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 1

Moss teased in an Emmy event with the cast that the upcoming season will continue to expand upon the theme of motherhood: “What does it mean to be a good mother? It’s about the way we mother the people in our lives.” Obviously the pregnancy of her character, Offred, will play a big role in that, but so will the dynamics between other characters as they attempt to care for each other in the brutal world of Gilead.

The official season description says it’s “shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead” as well as the internal struggle of each character. Aunt Lydia’s favorite saying, “Gilead is within you,” is the theme around which this rotates and in the second season “Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.”

And they’re wasting no time jumping right into this. In The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 1 “Offred reckons with the consequences of a dangerous decision” but she has to do so while “haunted by memories from her past and the violent beginnings of Gilead.” Want a sneak peek of what that bleak future is going to look like? Read on.

By the way, you’ll also find out what happened to Ofglen in the second season.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 2 teaser

Get excited for The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 1 (and 2!) by watching the official promo released by Hulu:

What time does Hulu release The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 1?

You’ve been seeing April 25 promoted right and left, but what time can you start streaming The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 1? That time would be 12:00 a.m. EST, or midnight on Wednesday, April 25. But be warned: if you stay up until midnight to watch the first episode on Hulu, you’re going to be up late because there’s zero chance you’re going to bed before also watching The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 2, which will be released at the same time.

Before you hit play, be sure to catch up on all the terms and sayings from the show with Metro’s glossary for The Handmaid’s Tale.