After 27 seasons, The Jerry Springer Show is cancelled

"ARE YOU READY TO TURN UP AND GET LIT AND CONFRONT SOMEBODY ON THE JERRY SPRINGER SHOW?" asks The Jerry Springer Show homepage. "DO YOU LOVE TO STEAL OTHER WOMEN’S MEN?" If so, you bet producers want to hear from you.

Except not anymore. The Jerry Springer Show is officially calling it quits, according to the Associated Press.

But, if you loved the drama-filled, crazy-candid series hosted by Springer himself, you’re in luck: NBC Universal said that the CW and other networks will still air reruns. Producers also said that more original episodes could happen at some point.

For over 25 years and 4,000 episodes, The Jerry Springer Show has given us catfights, strippers and flying chairs (some indeed thrown by angry strippers and as a result of these catfights).

It was like reality TV, but more real — and with a live studio audience.

Classic episodes include "I Had Sex With Your Mom," "Engaged To 3 Women" and "Surprise! I’m A Man!"

On a special episode of The #JerrySpringer Show, join us as we saunter down memory lane! Don’t miss the romantic betrayals, emotional outbursts and shocking reactions as they collide! pic.twitter.com/iT1yQJQuf5 — Jerry Springer Show (@SpringerTV) May 25, 2018

There was even an episode with the Ku Klux Klan.

The Jerry Springer Show cancelled

Springer, 74, hosted the Stamford, Connecticut-based show since 1991.

Before its premise shifted to, as Entertainment Tonight put it, highlighting the "craziest parts of humanity," The Jerry Springer Show focused on news (Springer used to be an anchor and commentator) and politics (he was formerly the mayor of Cincinnati and had a failed run for Ohio governor).

"I was anchoring the news in Cincinnati for the NBC affiliate there, and I had been doing that for 10 years," Springer told ET of his career. "One day the CEO took me out to lunch and said, 'You know Phil [Donahue] is going to be retiring, and we're going to start another talk show, and you're going to host it,' and I was assigned to it, because I was an employee. They adjusted the pay and all that, but it wasn't anything I ever aspired to."

Springer has not yet made an official statement on The Jerry Springer Show's cancellation.

"I just do it because it’s fun to do," Springer told ET, saying he couldn't see himself retiring because he'd "go crazy."

"And," he added, "I’m not that good at golf."