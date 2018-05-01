All the ways to watch Dancing with the Stars season 26 online

Maybe it was the athletes that hooked you. Maybe you’ve been a fan all along. Either way, there are going to be night where you miss the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars (knock on wood). On those dreaded occasions, make sure you know where you can go to watch Dancing with the Stars online to catch up quickly before spoilers find you.

That’s especially important for the current season of the beloved dancing competition. Dancing with the Stars season 26, the all athletes season, is a lightning-fast four weeks. Each week they’ll be letting go of not one but two couples, so don’t miss any of your few chances to catch your favorite figure skater — c’mon, we know most of you are rooting for Adam Rippon — tear up the dancing stage before they face the dreaded chopping block.

Watch Dancing with the Stars online with ABC Go

Trying to catch up on Dancing with the Stars without checking ABC Go is like not checking your purse when you think your keys are lost. Don’t ignore the obvious choice when you want to watch Dancing with the Stars online.

The online offshoot of the network generally makes a couple older episodes of a currently-running season available to stream for free. The newer episodes are also available for you to watch Dancing with the Stars online, but you’ll need information from your cable provider in order to login before hitting play. Check out the Dancing with the Stars landing page to see which episodes you can watch for free and which require this authentication step.

Don’t have cable? No problem, keep reading on because you’re not out of ways to watch Dancing with the Stars online just yet.

Watch Dancing with the Stars online with DirecTV

If you happen to use AT&T as a provider, you can use your account information to login and watch the latest Dancing with the Stars episode through DirecTV. While you’re logged in, you can anticipate next week’s episode and set it to record for you just in case something comes up again.

Watch Dancing with the Stars online with Hulu

There’s that perfect partnership again. If you’re a big fan of ABC shows — maybe their Thursday night line-up, for example — you probably already know that Hulu’s your go-to streaming service for catching up on the latest episodes. And it’s no different when it comes to wanting to watch Dancing with the Stars online. Although they don’t currently have any past seasons, you’ll find the latest episodes from the current Dancing with the Stars on Hulu.

Watch Dancing with the Stars online with YouTube

If you’re really only in it for the dance routines and the eliminations, you can use the Dancing with the Stars YouTube hub to watch only your favorite parts of the show. In addition to highlights and the judges’ scores, ABC also posts behind-the-scenes videos with each of the contestants in case you want to hear more about any of the competitors.

If you're looking for a guide on how to watch Dancing with the Stars online as the new episode airs, keep checking back with Metro US. We'll be bringing you a guide to the Dancing with the Stars live stream soon.