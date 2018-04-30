What time does the Dancing with The Stars season 26 premiere start?

It’s that time again, DWTS fans! The dancing competition is back and this time around all the contestants are athletes. You read that right. So when can you catch them kick off the competition with some steamy dance moves in Dancing with the Stars season 26 episode 1? We’ll break it all down so you don’t miss a single spin.

In case you didn’t know that the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was all athletes, we’ll fill you in on a bit of what to expect in the episodes that begin tonight.

What to expect from Dancing with the Stars season 26 episode 1

Dancing with the Stars season 26 episode 1 kicks off with an all-star cast of elite-level athletes you’ve undoubtedly heard of before. As usual, each of them has been paired with a professional dancer to drill some shocking dancing routines into them, a major movement switch for many of these cast members. Here are the pairings you’ll see when the Dancing with the Stars season 26 premiere kicks off:

— Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

— Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

— Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

— Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

— Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

— Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

— Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

— Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

— Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Will Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon translate their skating skills to the dancing stage? How will snowboarder Jamie Anderson deal with the challenge? Those answers are coming soon because Dancing with the Stars season 26 episode 1 is right around the corner.

And you don’t want to miss a second of this season, folks, because it’s moving faster than ever. Dancing with the Stars season 26 will be the shortest season on the series to date. They’re packing all the punch and pirouettes down into just four weeks by having a double elimination each and every week.

What time does Dancing with the Stars season 26 episode 1 start?

Catch the season premiere from the very first second by making sure your TV is on and tuned in to ABC tonight, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Dancing with the Stars season 26 episode 1 will last two hours, so stay in your seats and hope your favorites don’t get taken down by that double elimination.