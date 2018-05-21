All the ways you can watch Miss USA 2018 tonight, including two live streams

It may not be April 25, but for 51 women it’s the perfect date. That’s because tonight is Miss USA 2018, and one woman will walk away with that shiny crown and the much coveted title. (Yes, we know, we know, Miss USA and Miss America are different competitions.) Be part of the glitter and glamour by tuning in on TV or catching the Miss USA 2018 live stream — we have everything you need to know to catch all the action (and, of course, the question and answer section).

The prelims for the Miss USA 2018 competition have already happened, but you can get a sneak peek of the Miss USA 2018 swimsuit portion here. You’ll want to head over to the Miss USA website to get more information if you want to know how the prelims went for swimsuit and evening gown. When the competition kicks off tonight on TV or through the Miss USA 2018 live stream, it’ll be down to the finalists.

How to watch Miss USA 2018

Find out which of the finalists will come out on top when the Miss USA pageant kicks off with a live broadcast on Fox from George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. Events start at 8:00 p.m. EST. The finalists from last week’s prelims in swimsuit and evening gown will be unveiled and will then compete in the final rounds of the same competition as well as the interview portion of the pageant. Their scores from tonight will determine the winner.

Miss USA 2018 live stream

There are two different ways to tune into the Miss USA 2018 live stream if you won’t be near your TV tonight. The first is, of course, through the Miss USA hub on Fox. You can also go through their Live TV option, which will end up getting you the same programming on your phone, tablet, or computer.

You can also catch a Miss USA 2018 live stream on Facebook, if sitting on the social media platform for over an hour sounds enticing to you. You’ll need a Facebook account to login in order to watch this, but you’ll also get bonus content posted to the Miss USA Facebook page like behind the scenes videos with last year’s winner, Kára McCullough.

Did your state make the cut into the finals? You’ll just have to tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST to find out.