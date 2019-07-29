When does HBO's Watchmen premiere? Latest trailer reveals it's sooner than you think

The adaptation of DC Comics’ “Watchmen” is coming to HBO and if you’re looking for a new TV series to watch now that “Game of Thrones” has ended you might want to make sure you don’t miss the “Watchmen" 2019 premiere on HBO.

The first trailer for HBO’s “Watchmen” was released on May 7 and it gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the adaptation of DC Comic’s “Watchmen”

During the San Diego Comic Con, a second official trailer was released and provided fans with more insight about when “Watchmen” premieres on HBO.

Watchmen 2019 story

In case you’re not familiar, Watchmen was originally published as a graphic novel in 1986 and 1987 co-created and illustrated by David Gibbons. The story is set inside of an alternative universe where all superheroes are treated as criminals and outlaws. According to HBO, “Watchmen” writer and executive producer Damon Lindelof said he wants to “embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel” while attempting to “break new ground of its own.”

Watchmen 2019 cast

The cast of Watchmen 2019 will include the following:

Regina King

Hong Chau

Andrew Howard,

Jeremy Irons

Jean Smart

Tom Mison

Tim Blake Nelson

James Wolk

Frances Fisher

Louis Gossett Jr.

Dylan Schombing,

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

James Wolk

Jacob Ming-Trent

Don Johnson

Sara Vickers

HBO Watchmen 2019 official Comic-Con trailer (July)

HBO Watchmen release date 2019

So when will Watchmen premiere on HBO? When the Watchmen” trailer was unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that “Watchmen” will premiere in October. An official date hasn’t been released yet, but DC Comics fans can rest assured that Watchmen will air sometime this fall.