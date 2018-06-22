What time does the Westworld season 2 finale start, end?

From the start, Westworld has been a mind-bender, but this season feels like the creators behind the hit HBO show really tried to keep people confused. Will we finally get some concrete answers now that Westworld season 2 episode 10, or the Westworld season 2 finale, is on the horizon? Here’s what you need to know about what’s to come.

What to expect from Westworld season 2 episode 10

You already saw some of the strings start to come together in the previous episode — if you’re all caught up, that is — so chances are good for a supremely satisfying season finale. You discovered the tragic backstory of William, the Man In Black, how he came to be so obsessed with Westworld and how it ultimately lead to his wife’s death. We also learned that the so-called Valley Beyond is actually a more powerful version of the Cradle, called the Forge, which holds guests’ DNA.

That doesn’t mean we’ll see everyone’s story lines wrapped up, though. The series was already confirmed for a third season, so you can expect several cliffhangers to keep you anxious through the break. But expect to see James Delos and Logan back for at least part of the episode, perhaps to wrap up their storylines for good, since they pop up in the promo (which you can watch below).

Ultimately what seems to happen in Westworld season 2 episode 10 is that the characters make it to The Door, the other name for the Forge or the Valley Beyond, and have some chaotic experience there. Accessing experience data may help piece together lingering mysteries about the park, but also prompt new ones, which could be the cliffhangers going into season 3.

Get a sneak peek of the Westworld season 2 finale

Try to pick apart the promo for Westworld season 2 episode 10 by checking it out below. What waits for the characters at the Forge? We only get hints, which you’ll see in the trailer, but we’ll just have to wait for the real answers.

What time does Westworld season 2 episode 10 start, end?

You better have that TV tuned into HBO on Sunday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. EST sharp, because that’s when the Westworld season 2 finale kicks off. You can obviously wait until Westworld season 2 episode 10 hits Amazon Prime if you have the HBO add-on, but that will open you up to spoilers.