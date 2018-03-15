When does the How to Get Away with Murder season 4 finale start, and what should you expect?

With a title of “Nobody Else Is Dying,” you know you’re in for a wild ride with How to Get Away with murder season 4 episode 15, this season’s finale. Let’s face it, as soon as you say no one else is going to die, it’s all but guaranteed that someone’s biting the dust.

In case you missed the previous episode, the Shonda Rhimes series ended with, but of course, a potential murder. Someone’s dead after a car accident, but was it really so accidental? You’ll have to wait to find out. (Oh yeah, and then there’s Laurel’s mom who seems like a good bet for who’s going down next.)

What to expect from How to Get Away with Murder season 4 episode 15

The show has always packed a punch in the finale, and this year is certainly no exception, but don’t expect it to be formulaic in its tension. “It’s intense and there are a lot of twists and turns, but I think it ends on a very different note than what we’ve done before and that’s what I’m proud of,” executive producer Pete Nowalk hinted to Entertainment Weekly.

“When we go into our finale, there’s always a mystery of, ‘Is someone dead? Is one of our characters dead?’ and that’s definitely going to be a very important presence in the final episode,” Nowalk dished. But maybe things will actually work out. “There’s a mystery,” Nowalk summarized, “but it doesn’t end in such a dark place.”

The focus, though, is going to be getting Laurel and Wes’ baby, Christopher, back. “We’re going to end this story in the most climatic, intense, emotional way possible and it’s all for the love of this little baby,” Nowalk teased. He wouldn’t give up much, but he did also tell the publication that we’ll find out whether Annalise gets her redemption by the time the finale ends tonight.

Things are going to get tense — but you don’t have to take our word for it.

Get a sneak peek of How to Get Away with Murder season 4 episode 15

The How to Get Away with Murder season 4 finale is almost here, and this clip below reveals a little bit of what they have in store. Even if you’re a long-time fan and think they can’t surprise you anymore, you might want to reconsider. Check it out below:

When does How to Get Away with Murder season 4 episode 15 start?

Catch How to Get Away with Murder season 4 episode 15, the season finale, tonight, March 15 at 10:00 p.m. on ABC. We suggest pairing the finale with a huge bowl of popcorn, since you’re going to need an outlet for all that nervous energy. Sorry to those of you hoping for an extended episode, you'll only be getting the standard one-hour-long serving of serious drama.