When is the GLOW Season 2 release date on Netflix?

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back!
By
Meagan Morris
 Published : June 12, 2018
When is the GLOW season 2 release date on Netflix
Photo via Netflix

Television used to be boring during the summer. It was all reruns and other summer "specials" that weren’t all that special at all. Not anymore. We have a new season of Orange is the New Black coming up in a few weeks — and now an announcement and trailer for the new season of GLOW. So, when is the GLOW season 2 release date on Netflix?

First, a primer on GLOW season 1

GLOW is the bright, shiny and flash story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress living in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Her last chance at stardom? Women’s wrestling. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are a band of Hollywood misfits, but it focuses on Ruth and her pursuit at some sort of stardom.

"I like the idea that we’re not quite sure if [Ruth] is a good person, though I think that ultimately she is," Brie told AV Club after the season 1 premiere of GLOW. "I like that other people don’t like her, that she’s sort of unlikable in a lot of ways, even though she is trying her hardest, in earnest, most of the time."

What to expect in GLOW season 2

According to Netflix, GLOW season 2 follows the women as they "become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame."

"As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship," Netflix added. "Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger."

Watch the GLOW season 2 trailer

When is the GLOW season 2 release date on Netflix?

The ladies will be back in town when GLOW season 2 premieres on June 29 on Netflix. This season features 10 30-minute episodes, so you can easily binge watch both seasons to get caught up in all the glitz and glamour of life in the squared circle.

 
 
 
