Television used to be boring during the summer. It was all reruns and other summer "specials" that weren’t all that special at all. Not anymore. We have a new season of Orange is the New Black coming up in a few weeks — and now an announcement and trailer for the new season of GLOW. So, when is the GLOW season 2 release date on Netflix?

First, a primer on GLOW season 1

GLOW is the bright, shiny and flash story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress living in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Her last chance at stardom? Women’s wrestling. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are a band of Hollywood misfits, but it focuses on Ruth and her pursuit at some sort of stardom.

"I like the idea that we’re not quite sure if [Ruth] is a good person, though I think that ultimately she is," Brie told AV Club after the season 1 premiere of GLOW. "I like that other people don’t like her, that she’s sort of unlikable in a lot of ways, even though she is trying her hardest, in earnest, most of the time."

What to expect in GLOW season 2

According to Netflix, GLOW season 2 follows the women as they "become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame."

"As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship," Netflix added. "Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger."

Watch the GLOW season 2 trailer

When is the GLOW season 2 release date on Netflix?

The ladies will be back in town when GLOW season 2 premieres on June 29 on Netflix. This season features 10 30-minute episodes, so you can easily binge watch both seasons to get caught up in all the glitz and glamour of life in the squared circle.