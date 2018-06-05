Netflix finally announced the Orange is the New Black season 6 premiere date

See the teaser trailer for Orange is the New Black season 6.

Red (orange?) alert: Netflix just announced the premiere date for Orange is the New Black season 6 — and it’ll be here before you know it!

According to the streaming service, the new season of Orange is the New Black will premiere on Friday, July 27.

"Bye Bye Litchfield — it’s a whole new world!" Netflix said in the announcement.

What does that mean?

Orange is the New Black season 6 teaser trailer

In the new season, the ladies we’ve come to love — and hate — are leaving their prison home to go "to the max."

The teaser trailer shows what’s left of Litchfield’s cafeteria after the multi-day riot left the prison in shambles. It doesn’t give away much, but says everything we need to know about what’ll happen next.

Orange is the New Black season 6 spoilers

The cliffhanger at the end of Orange is the New Black season 5 showed the S.W.A.T. team looking for the 10 missing inmates — Piper (Taylor Schilling), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Alex (Laura Prepon), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Gloria (Selenis Levya), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Blanca’s (Laura Goméz). The crew, holed up in Frieda’s bunker, all held hands as they waited for S.W.A.T. bullets to rain on them.

It seems like that, instead of bullets, many of them will end up going to Max like Daya (Dascha Polanco) did for shooting CO Humphrey (Michael Torpey). But still so many questions remain.

"There was nothing left concrete after season five," Leyva told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "Nothing will ever, ever be the same. Not Litchfield, not any of these women. If you do make it out alive, it’s going to be a whole new world."

We can’t wait to find out.