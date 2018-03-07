It's been a while since we've caught up with the ladies of Litchfield. Is the series returning for another season?

It’s been a minute since the last season of Orange is the New Black. Orange is the New Black Season 5 premiered on June 9, 2017, and although Orange is the New Black Season 6 has wrapped filming, Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

So is Orange is the New Black over?

Not any time soon. The series has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season. And although Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season at this time, we expect it to premiere sometime this summer.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 will have a huge “facelift,” according to Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy. "I'm always excited about every season and what's going to happen, but this season, I feel like it’s an amazing facelift," she said to the Hollywood Reporter.

What would that facelift look like? The Hollywood Reporter theorizes that creator Jenji Kohan might split the cast into two new prisons, allowing Orange is the New Black to lose some of its side characters and refocus on the core group of prisoners.

"Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves," Moore continues. "We’ll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season."

And don’t worry — the cast members were kept in the dark until they started filming, too.

"They don’t want to tell us, and I asked them, 'Well, don’t you guys want us to know so we can go into the episodes [knowing] what we’re snaking toward?'" says Moore. "They said, 'No, because part of it is your discovery as the episodes go. If we tell you everything upfront, then it might alter or shift or change how you might approach something if you didn’t know what was going happen. We want you guys to take the journey and see what you discover that we may not have thought about as we were writing it.'"

When does Orange is the New Black come out?

Orange is the New Black has a habit of premiering within the first two weeks of June every year, so it will most likely premiere in June 2018. Until then, we will be waiting with bated breath, ya heard?