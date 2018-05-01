Who's left on Dancing with the Stars after the season 26 premiere?

The all-athletes season of DWTS kicked off last night with some serious dance movies. It’s highly competitive professional athletes paired with professional dancers; you know this was going to get serious. So, who's left on Dancing with the Stars after the elimination at the end of the premiere?

If you missed last night’s episode and are looking to catch up, it’s worth going back and watching some of these couples tear up the dance floor with routines that ran the gamut of everything from the cha cha to some steamy salsa. But you should also know that Dancing with the Stars season 26 is just four short weeks long, meaning each and every episode will end with a brutal double elimination. Ouch.

Before we get into who's left on Dancing with the Stars, a brief rundown of the couples, their chosen dance and music, as well as the scores judges gave them:

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson

Salsa, “Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin featuring Pitbull

Judges’ Score: 21/30

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold

Cha Cha, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

Judges’ Score: 17/30

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe

Foxtrot, “All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood

Judges’ Score: 21/30

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev

Viennese Waltz, “Feeling Good” by Avicii

Judges’ Score: 19/30

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

Salsa, “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor

Judges’ Score: 23/30

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko

Salsa, “Them Girls” by Whitney Myer

Judges’ Score: 20/30

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Cha Cha, “Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul

Judges’ Score: 24/30

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater

Foxtrot, “Centerfield” by John Fogerty

Judges’ Score: 18/30

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

Foxtrot, “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

Judges’ Score: 23/30

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

Cha Cha, “Finesse” by Bruno Mars

Judges’ Score: 24/30

At the end of all the breathtaking routines, three couples are declared to be considered for elimination: Jamie and Artem, Tonya and Sasha and Johnny and Emma. It’s unclear why Tonya and Sasha are up for elimination instead of Kareem and Lindsay, who only scored a 17 from the judges — but it doesn’t matter for long when they’re declared safe.

So, who's left on Dancing with the Stars after the season 26 premiere?

The couples sent home were Jamie and Artem and Johnny and Emma. That means you’ll get to watch Chris and Witney, Kareem and Lindsay, Jennie and Keo, Mirai and Alan, Arike and Gleb, Adam and Jenna, Tonya and Sasha and Josh and Sharna foxtrot into another week. Looks like those figure skating skills really are translating to the Dancing with the Stars stage.