Y: The Last Man is coming to the small screen

Y The Last Man — a very good, critically acclaimed graphic novel series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra — is coming to the small screen.

Thursday, FX Networks announced an order for pilot Y, based on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series. The pilot will be directed by Melina Matsoukas, a two-time Grammy Award winner most famous for her work directing music videos like We Found Love and Formation, as well as her contributions to series like Insecure and Master of None.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aida Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) will serve as Co-Showrunners and will Executive Produce along with Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyonce: Formation), Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, The Hunger Games) and Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Marvel’s Runaways, Saga), who have been collaborating to develop the show.

The 60-issue series, which was published beginning in 2002, imagines a world where all the men are dead — except one, Yorick. The series explores themes of gender, race, class and survival and a post-apocalyptic world.

Couldn’t have come at a better time.