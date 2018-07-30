Young Sheldon season 2: Everything we know right now

Young Sheldon season 2 always seemed like it was in the cards after The Big Bang Theory spin-off prequel pulled in huge viewership numbers when it debuted last year. The hit CBS comedy got the greenlight for a second season in January and will join the slew of series that will return for the 2018 fall TV season. Here's everything you need to know about Young Sheldon season 2.

What is Young Sheldon about?

If you haven't tuned into the prequel series yet, the show takes a deeper dive into the Big Bang Theory universe, specifically the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, the fan-favorite character played by Jim Parsons. A younger version of the quirky genius gets the spotlight on Young Sheldon, which shows how he navigated high school in a fictional Texas town at just the age of 9. As you can expect, the witty mini-Sheldon always has something smart to say, which often gets him in trouble as he tries to relate to friends and family, as well as his much older classmates.

Meet the cast of Young Sheldon

The titular role is played by child actor Iain Armitage, who also recently starred in HBO's Big Little Lies. While Parsons doesn't appear in the series (or rather, hasn't yet), the Big Bang star does provide the narration for the series.

The main characters are pretty much comprised of Sheldon's family, including his loving mom Mary played by Zoe Perry, his father George Sr. played by Lance Barber, his older brother George Jr. played by Montana Jordan, his twin sister Missy played by Raegan Revord, as well as his grandma Connie played by Annie Potts. The series also tends to include a ton of great guests appearances from time to time, including Ray Liotta, Jason Alexander, Bob Newhart, and even Elon Musk.

How to binge watch Young Sheldon

If you need to catch up before the new season starts, select episodes are available to watch On Demand and on cbs.com. Episodes are also available to stream on CBS All Access, the network's new video streaming service.

Young Sheldon season 2 release date

Young Sheldon season 2 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 p.m. on CBS, right after the season 12 premiere of The Big Bang Theory at 8 p.m.

Young Sheldon season 2 trailer

CBS hasn't released a trailer for Young Sheldon season 2 yet, but check back as we'll update this page as soon as it's available.