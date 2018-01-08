Women who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes

Batra, however, did post a photo of what appears to be the same dress to Instagram with the caption, "Getting ready for the #GoldenGlobes." She then posted a series of photos of her attending the after party. Her followers commented their praise, and one added, "But everyone was wearing black at golden globes."

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Pooja Batra wore this number to the Golden Globes after party at The Circa 55 Restaurant. It’s unclear whether or not the 41-year-old walked the red carpet in this dress (it’s also unclear whether or not she walked the red carpet at all).

"I do have my Time's Up button, so [I'm] standing in solidarity with all these other women," Tatna continued. "The HFPA is 60 percent women, we'll have our stories. We are also journalists, so anybody who expresses themselves, especially on this topic, we are in solidarity with."

Meher Tatna, an Indian journalist, told Entertainment Tonight that she planned to wear a colorful outfit with her mom who was watching from Mumbai. "It is a cultural thing," she said. "When you have a celebration, you don't wear black. So she would be appalled if I were to [have] worn black. And so this is, for my mom."

"It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status in the acting world," Blanco continued. "I am excited about the 'Time's UP' movement because true change is long overdue."

"I love red. Wearing red does not mean I am against #timesup movement," Blanco, 36, told Refinery29 in an exclusive statement . "I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to brake [sic] the circle of abuse through their actions and their style choice."

"We should not have to wear black to be taken serious," she concluded. "US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!"

Meier continued: "If we want this to be the Golden Globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion."

"A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the Time‘s Up movement," she wrote. "I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless, I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight."

German model Barbara Meier, 31, was among those who wore color to the Golden Globes. She explained the choice on Instagram .

Stars at the 75th Annual Golden Globes wore black in support of the TIME’S UP initiative and to call attention to sexual harassment in the workplace. Actors, producers and activists alike stood in solidarity by sporting a color usually associated with grief. But that night, it represented a movement — and the atmosphere seemed charged with hope.

"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment," Eva Longoria said in a statement when TIME'S UP was unveiled. "For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about."

Some stars took to social media before the Golden Globes to explain why they were wearing black.

Natalie Portman said in an Instagram video that she wore black to "be in solidary with all people who have suffered discrimination, harassment, abuse in the workplace. Time’s up on the imbalance of power. Let’s make our workplaces look more like our world."

While getting ready to walk the red carpet, America Ferrara also posted a video to Instagram to explain why she wore black, saying, "I believe that every woman, everywhere has a voice, has power and deserves to live with safety and with dignity."

Laura Dern, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limit Series or TV Movie for her role in "Big Little Lies," posted a picture from the TIMES UP account entitled, "Why I Wear Black Today," with the caption, "Because #timesup!!"

Oprah Winfrey delivered a powerful speech during her acceptance of the Cecil B. Demille award for her lifetime achievement in the industry. She stunned in an off-the-shoulder black gown.

"I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" she declared. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again."

Many other empowering voices took the stage, all in black.

During the aceptance speech for her supporting role in "Big Little Lies," Laura Dern stated, "May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star."

And when "Big Little Lies" won for Best Limited Series, Reese Witherspoon thanked the audience and those watching at home: "This show is so much about the life we present to the world that can be very different than the life behind closed doors, so I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year and spoke up about abuse and harassment. You are so brave and hopefully, shows like this, more will be made, so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse… time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories."

According to a PEOPLE source, there was some resistance against the blackout before the red carpet on Sunday. "Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades," the source said. "Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color."

When it came time to step onto the red carpet, the color of choice was predominantly black. There were, as it turns out, a select few who didn’t participate, and we've compiled a list of these individuals.

