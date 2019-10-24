Everything you need to know about the NYC Village Halloween Parade - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Things are about to get a little spooky on the streets of the Big Apple. Back for its 46th year of delighting the city’s ghosts, goblins and ghouls, the annual Village Halloween Parade is set to return for another round of frightening fun. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s celebration.

What is the NYC Village Halloween Parade?

If you haven’t been to the parade before, it’s quite the treat. The festivities are perhaps the best Halloween party in the city, as tens of thousands of costumed revelers take to the streets to show off their love for the holiday. The parade is always a good time, as artists, dancers, musicians and anyone who just wants to party all join together for an unforgettable evening of Halloween fun. This year, Zohra, The Giant Spider and creator Master Puppeteer Basil Twist serve as grand marshall for the parade and will lead the way through the streets of New York.

When is the NYC Village Halloween Parade, where is it and how can I take part?

As per tradition, the parade takes place on Halloween proper, which falls on a Thursday this year. People who want to march in the parade must be in costume and can line up on 6th Ave. at Canal Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade is set to take off at 7 p.m. and last through 10:30 p.m.

While the parade is free to take part in, for $25, fans can be apart of the “Wild Thing” special section, as long as they also wear the proper themed costumes. Tickets include access to a secret entry point featuring early admission and no lines, an in-parade party that comes complete with a DJ and soundtrack, plus the chance to appear during televised coverage. Following the parade, the official after party will be held at Webster Hall.

How can I watch the Village Halloween Parade?

Check out the parade live from any point between 6th Avenue North of Spring Street and 16th Street. The festivities will also be broadcast live on NY1 between 8 and 10 p.m.