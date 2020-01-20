Ex-Eagles show support for Andy Reid, Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LIV - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Super Bowl LIV will have a Philadelphia feel to it.

Former Eagles head coach Andy Reid became the seventh man in league history to lead two different teams to a Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The win exorcised one of his largest demons, winning just his second conference championship game in seven tries.

He was 1-5 in his career before Sunday’s 35-24 triumph over the Tennessee Titans. Five of those appearances came with the Eagles where he posted a 1-4 record.

Now comes the white whale of Reid’s legacy.

It took 15 years for the veteran head coach to get back to the NFL’s championship game where his Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The winningest coach in Eagles history with 130 wins is also the winningest coach in NFL history to not win a Super Bowl with 207.

He has one more big hill to climb in two weeks in Miami as his Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for all the marbles.

Not only will Reid be vying for his first-ever Super Bowl win as a head coach, but he’ll also be trying to break a 50-year championship drought for the Chiefs.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, there is expected to be a heavy KC feel in Philadelphia as former players and big names around the city expressed their support for Reid.

Here is some of the best:

“So happy for the guy. Best I ever had as a coach. That’s my coach. Congratulations Andy Reid.” –Donovan McNabb

“Man I’m happy for guys, Big Red and Chiefs Kingdom!” – Jeremy Maclin

“Big Congrats to a great man Andy Reid & the Chiefs!!!!!!!!!” –Trent Cole

“That’s still my Coach!!!” –Ike Reese

“Congrats to Andy Reid and the Chiefs on making it to the SuperBowl!!!” –Brian Westbrook

“Congratulations to my coach Big Red!!!!!” –Tra Thomas

“One more trophy to hold up Big Red!! So happy for all my old coaches, trainers, teammates and even front office folks with the Chiefs. Congrats and go get that hardware.” –David Akers

“I was coached by two of the best coaches in history in my NFL career. One was Joe Gibbs, and the other is this guy right here, Andy Reid. Congrats, Coach, for getting back to the Super Bowl. You deserve it big guy!!” –Brian Mitchell

“Congratulations *Big Red* Andy Reid thanks for everything about you!!” –Vince Young

“Congratulations to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs! Good luck in Miami!” –Larry Bowa

“Congrats to ⁦Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and all of Chiefs Kingdom

on advancing to Super Bowl LIV.” –Ron Jaworski

“Gotta root for Andy Reid now!! Congrats to the Chiefs.” –Carli Lloyd

“I’m happy for my guy Big Red aka Andy Reid. Congrats Chiefs.” –Donte Stallworth