Fresh NFL Mock Draft Tua Tagovailoa Bengals Steelers go 2020 QB? - Metro US

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been pegged as the top prize for the Dolphins tanking in 2019, but there is a decent chance that one or two teams could join them in the 0-16 club. Imagine if Miami went through all the trouble of trading away top players in the “Tank for Tua” sweepstakes, only to see the Bengals or Redskins slide into the No. 1 spot?

There is now growing sentiment that three or four quarterbacks could be taken in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are one team to watch here considering that Mason Rudolph has underwhelmed and that Ben Roethlisberger is likely on his last legs. We have the Steelers nabbing Washington QB Jacob Eason here in the second round.

Here is our latest two round mock.

Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DE, Auburn

Miami Dolphins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Denver Broncos: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Arizona Cardinals: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Tennessee Titans: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Los Angeles Chargers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Cleveland Browns: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Carolina Panthers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

Los Angeles Rams: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Indianapolis Colts: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Oakland Raiders: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Oakland Raiders: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

Philadelphia Eagles: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Baltimore Ravens: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Detroit Lions: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Buffalo Bills: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Smith, OT, Tennessee

New Orleans Saints: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

New England Patriots: Jon Greenard, DE, Florida

Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Indianapolis Colts: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Miami Dolphins: Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

New York Jets: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Denver Broncos: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Arizona Cardinals: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisonsin

New York Giants: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Tennessee Titans: CJ Henderson, CB, Floria

Jacksonville Jaguars: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

Los Angeles Chargers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Cleveland Browns: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Carolina Panthers: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

Dallas Cowboys: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

Minnesota Vikings: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Los Angeles Rams: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson

Indianapolis Colts: Tarik Black, WR, Michigan

Chicago Bears: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

Chicago Bears: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Philadelphia Eagles: Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Houston Texans: Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri

Detroit Lions: Bradley Anae, DE, Utah

Seattle Seahawks: Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

Buffalo Bills: JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Green Bay Packers: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Seattle Seahawks: Stephen Guirdry, WR, Mississippi State

Miami Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

New England Patriots: Steven Montez, QB, Colorado