Fresh NFL Mock Draft Tua Tagovailoa Bengals Steelers go 2020 QB? - Metro US

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been pegged as the top prize for the Dolphins tanking in 2019, but there is a decent chance that one or two teams could join them in the 0-16 club. Imagine if Miami went through all the trouble of trading away top players in the “Tank for Tua” sweepstakes, only to see the Bengals or Redskins slide into the No. 1 spot?
There is now growing sentiment that three or four quarterbacks could be taken in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Steelers are one team to watch here considering that Mason Rudolph has underwhelmed and that Ben Roethlisberger is likely on his last legs. We have the Steelers nabbing Washington QB Jacob Eason here in the second round.
Here is our latest two round mock.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DE, Auburn
Miami Dolphins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Denver Broncos: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Arizona Cardinals: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Tennessee Titans: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama
Jacksonville Jaguars: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
Los Angeles Chargers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Cleveland Browns: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
Carolina Panthers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson
Los Angeles Rams: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Indianapolis Colts: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Oakland Raiders: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
Oakland Raiders: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn
Philadelphia Eagles: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
Baltimore Ravens: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Detroit Lions: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Buffalo Bills: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Smith, OT, Tennessee
New Orleans Saints: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
New England Patriots: Jon Greenard, DE, Florida
Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
Indianapolis Colts: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
Miami Dolphins: Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State
New York Jets: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Denver Broncos: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisonsin
New York Giants: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
Tennessee Titans: CJ Henderson, CB, Floria
Jacksonville Jaguars: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
Los Angeles Chargers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Cleveland Browns: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
Carolina Panthers: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame
Dallas Cowboys: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida
Minnesota Vikings: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Los Angeles Rams: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
Indianapolis Colts: Tarik Black, WR, Michigan
Chicago Bears: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame
Chicago Bears: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Philadelphia Eagles: Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Houston Texans: Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri
Detroit Lions: Bradley Anae, DE, Utah
Seattle Seahawks: Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
Buffalo Bills: JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Green Bay Packers: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
Seattle Seahawks: Stephen Guirdry, WR, Mississippi State
Miami Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Adams, OT, Washington
New England Patriots: Steven Montez, QB, Colorado