Win a Pair of Tickets to the Philly Showcase of Wine, Cheese & Beer!

Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia is proud to announce our 7th annual Philly Showcase of Wine, Cheese & Beer. Join us at the Pennsylvania Convention on April 12th at 6pm where we will get to enjoy hundreds of fine wines, classic cheeses, craft brews and gourmet foods, along with live entertainment and a silent auction! We will also feature classic Italian cheeses by BelGioioso Cheese and unique wines by Vermeil Wines, from legendary Coach Dick Vermeil, to further honor the city of Philadelphia.

Your ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and samples of the delicious wines, cheese, beers and specialty foods available at the event.

Join our all-star chairs, Head Coach Doug Pederson, Jeannie Pederson, and Legendary Coach Dick Vermeil as we celebrate our MVP and now world champion, Howie Roseman, for his generous support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.



Two lucky winners will recieve a pair of tickets that includes a commemorative wine glass and samples of the delicious wines, cheese, beers and specialty foods available at the event. For more information, visit www.bgcphila.org/pswcb/. Enter below for your chance to win!



CLICK HERE TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES



For complete terms and conditions, click here. Limit one entry per email address. This sweepstakes is valid and open for entry from April 3, 2019-April 10, 2019.